Left Menu

'Evil' gets season three order at Paramount Plus

The show, which hails from Robert and Michelle King of The Good Wife and The Good Fight fame, had originally debuted on CBS in September 2019 but recently shifted to Paramount Plus, reported Variety.The second season premiered on the streaming service in June this year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 15:57 IST
'Evil' gets season three order at Paramount Plus
  • Country:
  • United States

Supernatural drama series ''Evil'' has been renewed for season three at streamer Paramount Plus. The show, which hails from Robert and Michelle King of ''The Good Wife'' and ''The Good Fight'' fame, had originally debuted on CBS in September 2019 but recently shifted to Paramount Plus, reported Variety.

The second season premiered on the streaming service in June this year. ''Evil'' features Katja Herbers as forensic psychologist Dr Kristen Bouchard, who teams up with aspiring priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supernatural incidents that may be the work of demonic possession.

Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp are also part of the star cast.

The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021