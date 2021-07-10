'Evil' gets season three order at Paramount Plus

Supernatural drama series ''Evil'' has been renewed for season three at streamer Paramount Plus. The show, which hails from Robert and Michelle King of ''The Good Wife'' and ''The Good Fight'' fame, had originally debuted on CBS in September 2019 but recently shifted to Paramount Plus, reported Variety.

The second season premiered on the streaming service in June this year. ''Evil'' features Katja Herbers as forensic psychologist Dr Kristen Bouchard, who teams up with aspiring priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supernatural incidents that may be the work of demonic possession.

Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp are also part of the star cast.

The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

