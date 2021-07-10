Left Menu

Victoria Justice, Joel McHale board comedy 'California King'

Actors Joel McHale and Victoria Justice have been roped in to plaY pivotal parts in comedy movie California King. California King, which marks the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern, also stars Travis Bennett and Jimmy Tatro.The movie will be produced by Jonathan Glickman and Dan Kagan of Glickmania and Vanishing Angles Matt Miller.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:40 IST
Actors Joel McHale and Victoria Justice have been roped in to plaY pivotal parts in comedy movie ''California King''. According to Variety, the film mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. ''California King'', which marks the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern, also stars Travis Bennett and Jimmy Tatro.

The movie will be produced by Jonathan Glickman and Dan Kagan of Glickmania and Vanishing Angle's Matt Miller. Bombo's Bob Potter will serve as executive producer on the project. Principal photography will start soon in Utah.

