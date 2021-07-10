Kumail Nanjiani to star in 'Homeland Elegies' adaptation

Actor Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in and executive produce the adaptation of 'Homeland Elegies'. The upcoming project is being developed as a limited series at FX. As per The Hollywood Reporter, FX has landed rights to Ayad Akhtar's acclaimed novel 'Homeland Elegies', which it's developing as a limited series.

The Disney-owned cable outlet won the rights after outbidding multiple other interested parties. FX Productions will produce the eight-episode drama, with Akhtar adapting his book and Oren Moverman set to direct. 'Homeland Elegies' made numerous best-of lists for 2020. The novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Akhtar blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.

Advertisement

Nanjiani, an Oscar nominee for co-writing 'The Big Sick', is currently filming the Star Wars series 'Obi-Wan' for Disney+. He's in the cast for Marvel's 'Eternals', which will hit theatres on November 5, and is set to play Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee in a Hulu limited series. Akhtar, Nanjiani and Moverman will executive produce 'Homeland Elegies' with Sight Unseen's Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman and Nimitt Mankad via Inimitable Pictures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)