'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor Evelyn Sharma announces her pregnancy

Actor Evelyn Sharma, who got married to her Australia-based fiance Tushaan Bhindi in May this year, is now all set to embrace motherhood soon. On Sunday, Evelyn took to Instagram and flaunted a picture of her growing bump.

"Can't wait to hold you in my arms," she captioned the post. Congratulatory wishes have poured in for the couple.

Advertisement

"Congratulations my love," actor Sonal Chauhan commented. "Beautiful news. Excited to see you as a mother," a fan wrote.

For the unversed, in June 2021, Evelyn revealed the news of her wedding, which reportedly happened on May 15. She had announced the particular news by sharing a string of her wedding pictures on her Instagram handle.

"Mr and Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made the small wedding the very best day of my life," Evelyn had posted. Speaking of Evelyn, she is best known for featuring in Hindi movies such as 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Saaho'. On the other hand, her husband Tushaan is an Australia-based dental surgeon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)