Left Menu

'Mad Men' stars Jon Hamm and John Slattery to reunite for 'Fletch' reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-07-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 14:09 IST
'Mad Men' stars Jon Hamm and John Slattery to reunite for 'Fletch' reboot
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Jon Hamm is set to reteam with his ''Mad Men'' co-star John Slattery for a modern-day reboot of movie ''Fletch'', based on author Gregory McDonald's popular mystery novel series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is based on the second book in the series ''Confess Fletch''.

Hamm will essay the role of the titular quick-witted investigative reporter, originally played by actor Chevy Chase in 1985's ''Fletch'' and its sequel ''Fletch Lives''.

The reboot will follow Fletch as he becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation and attempts to clear his name, while also searching for his fiancee's stolen art collection Actors Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo have also joined the cast of the upcoming film, which is currently in production.

''Superbad'' helmer Greg Mottola is directing ''Confess, Fletch'' and has also co-written the script with Zev Borow.

Bill Block, Connie Tavel and Hamm serve as producers on the film, while Mottola, David List, and Mark Kamine executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021