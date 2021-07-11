Here's how Kanye West helped Kim Kardashian relaunch her KKW beauty brand

Despite their ongoing divorce, here's how exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached out to each other to relaunch Kim's 'KKW' beauty brand, which she is unveiling in August this year. After officially ending her marriage with American rapper Kanye West, Kim is looking forward to revamping her cosmetics business with a little help from her ex.

The beauty mogul announced on July 6 that she will overhaul her KKW Beauty brand after shutting down the site, on August 1. She tweeted that she will be introducing "a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look." A source close to Kim told E! News about the reason behind the relaunch, saying, "She was ready for something different and wants to come back totally fresh and new."

Her announcement created a buzz on the internet and fans started speculating that the reality TV star would drop the rapper's last initial from KKW Beauty. The source explained that her "full rebrand" has "been in the works" for some time. The redesign "is separate from her name and not related to that."

Reportedly, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star sought some advice from her estranged husband. "Kanye actually helped her and gave feedback with the design. She is very excited and can't wait to unveil this new brand to the world. The timing is right and she's looking forward to it," the source revealed.

On a related note, Kanye also has some experience in that area, as he is the mastermind behind his own Yeezy fashion label, which most recently collaborated with Gap on a jacket made of recycled nylon. Kim has also supported Kanye's fashion endeavours, even after the spouses of seven years decided to split in February. As per E! News, two months later after the two parted their ways, she sported a pair of Kanye's Yeezy sliders during the Kardashian-Jenners' Easter celebrations in Palm Springs, California. (ANI)

