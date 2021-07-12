Derry Girls Season 3: Creator Lisa McGee teases she’s ‘fine-tuning’ new season

The much-awaited Northern Irish comedy series, Derry Girls Season 3 has halted its production due to pandemics like many other shows. Recently the show's creator Lisa McGee shared an image of the series saying she is "fine-tuning" the upcoming episodes of Derry Girls Season 3.

What a lovely thing to read while I'mFine tuning series 3! #DerryGirls is the surprisingly emotional dramedy that takes a second to sink in https://t.co/mivXQ4Hggr Advertisement July 1, 2021

A few months back Nicola Coughlan (who played the role of Clare) confirmed that Channel 4 was planning to commence filming Derry Girls Season 3 later this year. Even she tweeted a GIF with the caption "Can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait."

Recently, in an interview with Entertainment-Tonight, Canada, Nicola Coughlan also gave an insight into what fans can expect to see when Derry Girls returns to our screens."It's written and ready to go, we're just waiting for the green light when it's all Covid safe. I already know all of the storylines and I'm so excited. Genuinely - and I'm not just saying this - I think it will be the best one. I'm so excited," she said.

Ian McElhinney (as Granda Joe), the co-star of Nicola Coughlan also confirmed that they had a plan to start filming Derry Girls Season 3 in the next few months. Moreover, in an interview with Red Lines on the BBC, Ian McElhinney reaffirmed their new episode's filming plan.

"I can say with confidence that Derry Girls will eventually get shot. It should have been shot last year but it will be shot before this year is out. Sadly, it's being made a lot later than it should have been done due to Covid, but we will get through a third season of Derry Girls," he said.

Recently, The Deceived, the latest show of Lisa McGee is added to the Netflix library. She said on the adventures of Erin, James, Clare, Michelle, Orla, and their families. In the show, she also described the reason behind the delay in filming the new episodes of Derry Girls Season 3.

Meanwhile, she also said the same in the interview with Ray D'Arcy on his radio show.

"It's written. We're all ready to go. Season 3 is quite ambitious but we had to push back filming it, we're trying to line it all up again. So, we're working that out now. We're all just dying to get back now, we all miss it and we miss each other. So, as soon as we can we will."

"We didn't want to compromise the show because the filming restrictions were quite strict. It would have been impossible to film it when we were supposed to."

"Hopefully, we won't be waiting too long. Season 3 is quite ambitious. It is a little show but we want to really push what we can do. Series 3 we've lots of big set pieces and we really want to go for it. Hopefully, we can do that as soon as it's possible," Lisa McGee opined.

Currently, there is no official release date for the northern Irish drama Derry Girls Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

