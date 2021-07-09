Animal Kingdom Season 5: TNT unveils new trailer, get last minute updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is all set to premiere on Sunday, July 11, 2021. The series was renewed for a sixth season in January this year ahead of Season 5's premiere. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The production on Animal Kingdom Season 5 commenced on March 6 this year. The upcoming season will reveal the truths about Smurf's early years and the Cody boys will learn more about her life after death. TNT has given some hints on the storyline of the upcoming fifth season, which can be called the official synopsis of fifth season.

"In Animal Kingdom Season 5, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends."

Animal Kingdom Season 5 stars Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Emily Deschanel, Ben Robson, Christina Ochoa, Jon Beavers, Scarlett Abinante, Houston Towe, and Leila George. "Going forward, the Cody family will now have to find their way without their mother's guidance," executive producer John Wells told EW in 2019.

The filming for Animal Kingdom Season 5 wrapped on December 11, 2020. On December 12, 2020, Shawn Hatosy took to Instagram to reveal that he had wrapped up his shooting. Some of the episodes were already filmed before the rising of Covid-19 pandemic and global lockdown.

Here's the latest trailer for Animal Kingdom Season 5 by TNT:

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will hit the small screens on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

