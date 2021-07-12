As 'Devdas' turns 19, SRK shares a funny 'dhoti' anecdote

Left Menu

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won everyone's heart with his emotional role of a doomed lover in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Devdas'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:02 IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won everyone's heart with his emotional role of a doomed lover in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Devdas'. As on Monday, the film completed 19 years of its release, SRK went back in time to share his experience working with his co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher in 2002.

"All the late nights....the early mornings.... hard pace and problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene ...the stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali," Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram. Along with it, he joked about how his dhoti used to keep falling off on the sets.

*Only issue....the dhoti kept falling off....!! Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas," he added. For the unversed, the film revolves around Devdas Mukherjee (played by SRK), whose life goes downhill after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying his childhood love Parvati ( essayed by Aishwarya). After his separation from Paro, Devdas becomes an alcohol addict and meets Chandramukhi, a prostitute (played by Madhuri), to alleviate his pain.

'Devdas' is still remembered for its dialogues, grand sets, storyline and music among several other factors. Jackie Shroff also took to Instagram to celebrate the 19 glorious years of the film in his character Chunni Babu's way.

"Aaj sirf 'Y' se yaad hi nahin, 'Y' se yakin bhi nahi ho raha 19 saal hogaye Devdas ko! Shukriya all the bondhu's who were part of the Saga ! #Devdas," he posted. SRK's 'Devdas' is a remake of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar's film of the same name. (ANI)

