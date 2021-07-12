Left Menu

Tiger Shroff kicks off the week with energetic backflips

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff kicked off his week on an extremely energetic note by posting a video of him on social media where he could be seen doing a double flip.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:03 IST
Tiger Shroff kicks off the week with energetic backflips
Tiger Shroff (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff kicked off his week on an extremely energetic note by posting a video of him on social media where he could be seen doing a double flip. Sharing the boomerang video on his Instagram handle, the 'War' actor wished his fans to have a flying Monday. In the caption, he wrote, "Hope u guys have a flying start to the week."

In the video, Tiger flawlessly performed backflips during his workout session. The action star, as usual, landed perfectly on his feet after pulling off the complex stunt. He found his biggest cheerleader in his mom Ayesha Shroff, who in the comments wrote, "beeeeeauuuutiful," followed by several heart emojis.

Other celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Wardha Khan Nadiadwala, Ronit Bose Roy, and Atul Kasbekar, among others, also commented on the post. On the film front, Tiger recently completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie 'Heropanti'.

'Heropanti 2' is slated for release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob. Apart from this, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of movies- 'Baaghi 4' and 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021