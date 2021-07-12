Left Menu

Kristen Stewart's film on Princess Diana to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Pablo Larrain's highly anticipated drama 'Spencer' starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana, will be making its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Pablo Larrain's highly anticipated drama 'Spencer' starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana, will be making its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. According to Variety, penned by 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, the film will centre on a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided to separate from Prince Charles amid rumours of affairs.

The late princess was spending the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk when she decided to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Stewart will act in the film opposite 'Poldark' star Jack Farthing who will be portraying Prince Charles. The cast also includes BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. The film is slated to come out in 2022, to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana's death.

Neon and Topic Studios had jointly acquired the US rights to the movie in June 2020. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender. Larrain's last film 'Jackie' earned Natalie Portman a best actress nomination for playing Jackie Kennedy Onassis in the days after JFK's assassination. 'Spencer' has been produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film and BAFTA winner and Oscar nominee Paul Webster for Shoebox Films.

As per Variety, other high-profile movies set to world premiere at Venice include 'Dune', Denis Villeneuve's big-budget sci-fi epic starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, which will play out of competition. (ANI)

