Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra shares childhood picture wishing her brother on his birthday

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared a childhood picture on her social media account, along with a birthday note to wish her brother Siddharth Chopra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:12 IST
Priyanka Chopra shares childhood picture wishing her brother on his birthday
Priyanka Chopra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared a childhood picture on her social media account, along with a birthday note to wish her brother Siddharth Chopra. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a post featuring a childhood picture along with a recent picture of Siddharth posing with the siblings' mother Madhu Chopra.

In the picture from their childhood, Priyanka and Siddharth could be seen enjoying the waves at a beach together. In the second one, Siddharth and Madhu were seen posing beside what appeared to be a food truck. The truck featured a special message from Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. It read, "Deares Sid, Happy birthay!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you Nick and Didi."

Priyanka shared the post with the caption, "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter." On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Netflix's 'The White Tiger', which she also produced.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year. Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021