Left Menu

Marko Zaror in negotiations to play the antagonist in 'John Wick 4'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 10:21 IST
Marko Zaror in negotiations to play the antagonist in 'John Wick 4'
Image Credit: Facebook / John Wick
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Marko Zaror, best known for ''Dusk Till Dawn: The Series'' and ''Invincible'', is being tapped to play the adversary to Keanu Reeves' John Wick in the fourth chapter of the popular neo-noir action thriller franchise.

The upcoming movie will see Reeves reprise his character of the super-assassin John Wick in the Lionsgate project.

According to Deadline, Zaror will play one of Wick's main pursuers in the film.

Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films in the series, is returning at the helm.

''John Wick 4'' is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch while Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers.

Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, and Shamier Anderson also round out the cast.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 27, 2022.

The first ''John Wick'' film was released in 2014, with ''John Wick: Chapter 2'' (2017) and ''John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum'' (2019) as its follow-ups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021