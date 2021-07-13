Will The Boys Season 3 have 7 episodes? New digital series surfaces ahead of third season

Eric Kripke-developed The Boys for Amazon Prime Video became a super hit and was praised for its amazing performance and plot. The release date and the number of episodes for The Boys Season 3 are yet to be announced.

Amazon Prime Video has recently unveiled the video series Seven on 7 on Vought News Network. According to The Wrap, it will bridge the gap between the second and third seasons. The show is hosted by Cameron Coleman.

According to Amazon, "VNN's episodes of 'Seven on 7' will be released the 7th of every month and each will have 7 stories per episode plus a commercial. Additionally, the VNN anchor Cameron Coleman, portrayed by Matthew Edison, will also be a VNN anchor in Season 3 of the series." Watch the Episode 1 video below:

The forthcoming episode of Seven on 7 will deliver on August 7 via Vought's YouTube channel and social media accounts. It is still yet unknown how many episodes of the digital series will air ahead of The Boys Season 3, which does not yet have a confirmed premiere date.

Watching the recently launched video series on Seven on 7 on Vought, it seems The Boys Season 3 may have seven episodes. However, that's all our assumption.

What could be the release date for The Boys Season 3?

Filming for The Boys Season 3 and the spin-off series are underway. Only, the official confirmation is given on the production that started at the end of February. Looking back, The Boys Season 2 took 10 months after the filming wrapped and premiered in September 2020. Therefore, we guess from the previous record that The Boys Season 3 might launch in late 2021 or early 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

What we can see in The Boys Season 3?

Earlier this year, Eric Kripke confirmed The Boys season 3 is officially doing "Herogasm." He wrote on his Reddit that The Boys Season 3 would come with a hardcore porn story. He shared an image of the sixth episode of Season 3 that will include "Herogasm," the script written by Jessica Chou.

In his next tweet, Eric Kripke promises that The Boys Season 3 will be "something really special. And insane." He added a gif of Alistair Adana's head exploding to visually express his reaction to how insanely violent he thinks the third season is going to be. Earlier he posted through social media that a big event will happen in the series.

The filming for the superhero series, The Boys Season 3 is currently under production in Toronto. The cast members are returning includes Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Nathan Mitchell, along with series newcomer Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy.

