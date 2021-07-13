Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 12:51 IST
Anna Kendrick to headline 'Alice, Darling'
Anna Kendrick has booked her next gig in the psychological thriller ''Alice, Darling''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature film set up at Lionsgate will be directed by Mary Nighy.

It also stars Charlie Carrick, Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn. The movie will see Kendrick play Alice, who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Carrick) and her two best friends (Mosaku and Horn). Nighy said ''Alice, Darling'' is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control.

''As a director, I couldn't wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see,'' the filmmaker said.

Nighy will direct the film from a script by Alanna Francis.

Kendrick will also serve as an executive producer on ''Alice, Darling'' along with Sam Tipper-Hale.

Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal are credited as producers.

Lionsgate is partnering with Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures and Castelletto Films on the movie, which is currently under production in Canada.

Kendrick recently starred in the HBO Max series ''Love Life'' and ''Stowaway'', a Netflix film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

