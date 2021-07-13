Joseph Kosinski to helm sci-fi thriller 'Chariot' for Warner Bros

Warner Bros has hired ''Top Gun: Maverick'' director Joseph Kosinski to tackle the film adaptation of graphic novel ''Chariot''. According to Deadline, the studio recently won a competitive auction for the high-profile package.

Kosinski, also known for films such as ''Tron: Legacy'' and ''Oblivion'', will direct from a script by Julian Meiojas and produce alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps.

Described as a sci-fi thriller, the movie is about a top-secret project from the Cold War that saw the government provide its star agent with a unique weapon -- a state-of-the-art sports car. The Chariot, as it soon became known, sank into the ocean along with the agent. But after many decades, a petty criminal looking to reform his life, stumbles upon the Chariot, and discovers that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it.

The graphic novel, published by Artists, Writers and Artisans (AWA), was written by comic book creator and screenwriter Bryan Edward Hill and drawn by Priscilla Petraites.

Kosinski is currently awaiting the release of Tom Cruise-starrer ''Top Gun: Maverick'', a sequel to the Hollywood star's 1986 blockbuster.

The filmmaker has also helmed ''Escape from Spiderhead'', starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. The movie will release on streamer Netflix later this year.

