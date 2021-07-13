Backstreet Boys announce Las Vegas residency

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:19 IST
Pop group Backstreet Boys is headed to Las Vegas for their residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater.

The quintet, comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, will perform their first-ever set of Christmas-themed shows in November and December, reported Billboard.

Titled ''A Very Backstreet Christmas Party'', the residency will span 12 holiday shows featuring holiday classics and the boy band's biggest hits. All shows will begin at 8 pm.

The group, whose popularity was at its peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s with songs like ''I Want It That Way'', ''Everybody'', ''Larger Than Life'' and ''Incomplete'', previously performed at the legendary Vegas venue three years ago.

Backstreet Boys, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment will donate USD 1 of every ticket purchased to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

Previously, the band donated USD 180,000 to the organisation during their ''Larger Than Life'' residency.

