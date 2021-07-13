Boxer Saweety wanted to quit sport after she was denied Olympic qualification chance

The 2014 World Boxing Championship silver medallist Saweety Boora was so disappointed to miss out on a chance to take part in the Olympic qualifiers that she had thought of quitting the sport for good and return to her first love kabaddi.

In fact, Boora left the national camp as she felt that there was no point in continuing once she missed the Tokyo bus.

Advertisement

''I left the camp and came back because I wasn't given a chance to participate in the Olympics qualifying. I came back home thinking that if I don't even get a chance to participate in Olympics qualification what is the use of continuing with the sport,'' Saweety told Sports Tiger's new interview series 'Mission Gold'.

She was so downcast at missing out on a chance to win an Olympic medal after Worlds and Asian level success that she wanted to return to kabaddi, a sport she excelled at before pursuing boxing.

''I have played at the world and Asian level and have taken everything. The only thing that I don't have is an Olympic medal. I was even ready to take up kabaddi if this was the case.'' Saweety is now eyeing a good show at 2024 Paris Olympics.

''I am someone who works day and night to achieve my dreams. I still have three more years to prepare for the quadrennial event and I hope to represent my nation in the next Olympics for sure.'' PTI KHS KHS AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)