Left Menu

'Fukrey' fame actor Varun Sharma expresses views on long-distance relationship

Actor Varun Sharma will be seen in a long-distance relationship with his on-screen co-star Tanya Maniktala in the upcoming show 'Chutzpah'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:26 IST
'Fukrey' fame actor Varun Sharma expresses views on long-distance relationship
Varun Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Sharma will be seen in a long-distance relationship with his on-screen co-star Tanya Maniktala in the upcoming show 'Chutzpah'. After experiencing a reel long-distance relationship, Varun has now expressed his views on the same.

"I have not had a long-distance relationship in a long time but I have had one when I was in college. I think it has its own charm and pros and cons. In my personal opinion, you just cannot compare it with the physical bonding, catching up with your loved one in person, going out for coffees and dinners. That feeling is just unmatchable. "I always had this thing in mind that how do people manage long-distance relationships. I got a slightly better understanding of it after working on the show. I have heard a few good and bad incidents from my friends and their personal experiences. My character is in a long-distance relationship. As an actor, I had to live that feeling on screen. It was again an experience that I have not explored on screen till date," he said.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and created and written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, 'Chutzpah' is directed by Simarpreet Singh. It will be launched on SonyLIV on July 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021