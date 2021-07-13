Doja Cat swiftly recovers from on stage fall during Miami performance

American singer and songwriter Doja Cat recently proved the show must go on after she recovered flawlessly from a gnarly fall while performing at a Miami nightclub on Saturday night, leaving many spectators wondering if she took the tumble on purpose. Explaining the whole scenario, an eyewitness told Page Six, "There were certain people who thought it was part of an act and other people that were, like, 'ohh'. But she fully owned it."

A video of the fall surfaced online, showing the 25-year-old jumping and pumping her fist while performing her hit 'Streets' before slipping on a few dollar bills that fans had thrown onto the stage. In the clip, Doja Cat could be seen getting up and immediately getting back into her song without skipping a beat. Sources tell she even extended her set to perform a total of about 10 songs for the hyped-up crowd.

After the pop star got off stage, staff at the venue checked on her to make sure she was fine, but she was not hurt and continued partying for at least 30 minutes at a private table, a witness said. The "Best Friend" singer was accompanied by three guests, including Ty Dolla Sign and his girlfriend. "The crowd was going nuts for her. She did not perform like a club performance, it was much more like a concert," the witness added.

While her neon orange stilettos completed her performance look of an on-trend pink top with cutouts and a white skirt that revealed a matching pink thong, the high-heeled shoes were partially to blame for the 'Say So' singer's fall. As per Fox News, the event, which took place amid Miami's Swim Week fashion shows, was meant to honor Doja Cat's release of her latest album, 'Planet Her'. (ANI)

