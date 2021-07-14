Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty shares experience of working with Priyadarshan on 'Hungama 2'

Ahead of the release of 'Hungama 2', Shilpa Shetty Kundra opened up about her experience of working with filmmaker Priyadarshan and her co-star Paresh Rawal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 09:48 IST
Shilpa Shetty shares experience of working with Priyadarshan on 'Hungama 2'
Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of 'Hungama 2', Shilpa Shetty Kundra opened up about her experience of working with filmmaker Priyadarshan and her co-star Paresh Rawal. "I can't tell you how excited I am, I always wanted to work with Paresh ji in a comedy with Priyadarshan. This is really a tick on my bucket list. This has always been a lethal combination with Paresh, Priyadarshan and with a franchise that has been extremely successful before," she said in a statement.

Shilpa also expressed happiness on reuniting with Johny Lever, who was a part of her debut film 'Baazigar'. "Johny bhai, Rajpal ji these are all fabulous artists. Johny bhai - he is a stalwart; he was a part of 'Baazigar'. Just to come back on screen with all of these amazing artists who really are on the top of their craft.

"I got to learn so much from all of them. You know people are just going to love 'Hungama 2'. Comedy is really a need of the hour in these depressing times so I am really happy that 'Hungama 2' is releasing in a time like these where people will really enjoy it," she added. 'Hungama 2' is a sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2003 released hit 'Hungama'.

The new version also stars actors Meezaan Jaffey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana. It will be launched on July 23 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021