Kangana Ranaut to make OTT debut with Indian adaptation of American show 'Temptation Island'

National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut, who has set benchmarks in the Indian film Industry with her powerful performances, is all set to make her OTT debut by hosting an Indian adaptation of the American show 'Temptation Island'. A source close to the development revealed that Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform (the name of which is not disclosed yet).

The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show, 'Temptation Island' and the actor "has already signed" on the dotted lines and is all set to kick start the shoot. 'Temptation Island' is an American reality television program broadcast on Fox and USA Network in which several couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite gender, in order to test the strength of their relationships.

On a related note, this is not the first time that viewers will see a Bollywood superstar hosting a TV show. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Kaun Banega Crorepati), Shah Rukh Khan (India Poochega - Sabse Shaana Kaun), Aamir Khan (Satyamev Jayate), Salman Khan (Bigg Boss) and more have proven to be some of the most famous celebrity hosts for TV shows.

Priyanka Chopra has hosted season 3 of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and Shilpa Shetty has hosted 'Bigg Boss 2'. Speaking of Kangana's film front, she will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa.

She also has an interesting lineup of films like: 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', and 'Emergency' based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)