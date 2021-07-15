Black Clover Chapter 300 spoilers: Asta will arrive at end, reunite with Noelle

It's the Black Clover Chapter 300 to be out in the next installment. Finally, it reached a milestone. For the last few years, manga has earned many fans throughout the world.

Black Clover Chapter 300 is coming next week without any break. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store.

Advertisement

The raw scan and leaks for the manga chapter are out and it will be translated into English and other different languages. Black Clover Chapter 300 titled "Beyond not giving up."

Black Clover Chapter 300 will begin with Gaja's body is falling and Megicula has some fast regeneration spell. Noelle tried to stand up against Megicula.

In the previous chapter, Gaja realizes that he trained hard to protect everyone in the Spade Kingdom but he failed to stop Megicula and Vainica to attack their Kingdom. Their queen Lolopechka got curse but later she assured Gaja that she is well.

Gaja realizes that he needs to work hard to protect the Spade Kingdom and the queen Lolopechka from the Devils. He promised to destroy these Devils that bought pain to their queen's life.

Black Clover Chapter 299 shows Gaja folding his hands and unleashing Ultimate Lightning Magic: Apocalypra Astauza that separates Megicula and Vanica. Megicula wonders about Gaja's activities. Noelle decides to do something to save the Spade Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the environments around the Spade Kingdom begin changing, Noelle used her Saint Stage to erase the weak spot since Gaja has created an opening. Noelle tried to attack the Devils, but she stops and was astonished after witnessing something beyond her imagination.

She saw Gaja's body got colored with black smoke. The chapter ends with a huge white smoke and no sign of Megicula or Vanica. Black Clover Chapter 300 will start from here.

In Chapter 300, we will see, Noelle tried to stand up against Megicula while Gaja's body is falling. Megicula thinks why Noelle doesn't give up. Devils don't even try to fight someone who's higher ranking.

Noelle will answer "not giving up is the strength of the humans!" Black Clover Chapter 300 will also show Megicula, who is about to blow Loropechika up. Noelle tries to reach for Lolopechka to save her. However, Asta will arrive at the end with the demon dweller and stop the exploding spell. Black Clover Chapter 300 will show the reunion of Noelle and Asta.

Black Clover Chapter 300 is scheduled to release on this Sunday, July 18, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1019 is on hiatus, will focus on multiple interesting angles