One Piece Chapter 1019 is on hiatus, will focus on multiple interesting angles

One Piece Chapter 1019 is going to have a mesmerizing storyline. One Piece is one of the longest-running mangas of all time.

Unfortunately, One Piece Chapter 1019 is not returning this Sunday. The manga will be on hiatus. However, it will definitely release on July 18, 2021. Fans can expect the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1019 to be out sometime between July 14 and 15. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday of the same week alongside the chapter's detailed summary.

The last installment shows the fierce battle of Jinbei vs Whos Who. During the battle, Whos Who curses Shanks as he runs away from with the Gomu Gomu no Mi. However, the plan didn't work out since Luffy uses the Devil's fruit before Shanks got it. But Shanks didn't punish Luffy as he likes him.

Meanwhile, Whos Who became angry seeing Shanks giving his hat to Luffy. In One Piece Chapter 1018, we also came to know details on Whos Who's past and Nika, the legendary Sun God. After listening to the story of the legendary Sun God, Whos Who got the self-confidence to survive in the prison. He managed to escape from the prison and back to battle.

One Piece Chapter 1019 would reveal more about the legendary Sun God. Furthermore, Chapter 1019 might also tell about Luffy's health and recovery. In the previous chapter, Momonosuke declared that soon Luffy will return to the battle. The Straw Hats and the Samurai team still have faith in Luffy, who disappeared after defeated.

One Piece Chapter 1019 will also show the current condition of Momonosuke and the updates of the battle between Jinbei and Whos Who.

In Chapter 1018, Zoro was injured on the Live Stage fighting with Kaidou. Zoro took Miyagi's super medicine, which would allow him to get back into action. The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1019 would show whether Zoro recovers after intaking the medicine. If he recovers quickly, fans would get to see Zoro's return into the battle with Kaidou's All-Stars, King the Conflagration in Chapter 1019.

These all are the unofficial spoilers or predictions, thus fans can wait until the leaks are out and get translated to English. The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1019 will drop next Sunday, at 11 am EST after the break in this week. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can go through it.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

