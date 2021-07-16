Left Menu

Cannes film 'Paris 13th district' shows another side of the French capital

"Paris 13th district" is one of 24 films in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 74th Cannes festival. Filming during the COVID-19 lockdown helped first-time actress Lucie Zhang get into her character Emilie, a young woman struggling to hold a job and not fall in love with her one-time flatmate.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 02:18 IST
Cannes film 'Paris 13th district' shows another side of the French capital

French director Jacques Audiard's new film "Paris 13th district" ("Les Olympiades") does not show the Eiffel Tower, Haussmann buildings or the River Seine.

He trains his lens instead on the brutalist apartment towers of the 13th arrondissement, known as the Chinatown of Paris, where he once lived. With characters inspired by the graphic novels of American artist Adrian Tomine, Audiard sketches young, educated but disillusioned people trying to find their path, and he consciously avoids film clichés of the rich-poor divide in France.

"I wanted to talk about the middle class, people who have university degrees and have somewhat obtained a level of success, but don't really have anything going for them," Audiard told Reuters on Thursday, a day after his film premiered in Cannes. "Paris 13th district" is one of 24 films in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 74th Cannes festival.

Filming during the COVID-19 lockdown helped first-time actress Lucie Zhang get into her character Emilie, a young woman struggling to hold a job and not fall in love with her one-time flatmate. "During the pandemic, we're a lot more alone, and closed and isolated. So maybe that can bring this type of emotion in the characters, unconsciously," Zhang said.

Audiard, who won the Palme d'Or in 2015 with "Dheepan" , a film about Tamil refugees in France, said it was troubling that some French films lack multi-racial representation. In "Paris 13th district", two of the main characters - Camille and Emilie - are from immigrant families.

"In (Francois) Truffaut's films, you could see a real estate agent too, or a lover that passes out, but there is no Black person, no Chinese person," Audiard told journalists. Audiard is the director of critically-acclaimed films including "The Sisters Brothers", "A Prophet" and "Rust and Bone".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021