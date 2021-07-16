Ajay Devgn gets new haircut, sports salt and pepper beard look

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is slated to make his digital debut with the web series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', has got a sharp new haircut that perfectly blends with his salt and pepper beard look. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who did the new hairstyle and beard for him, shared Devgn's look on his Instagram handle.

In the caption, Aalim wrote, "Deadly Devgn sports a Dapper look @ajaydevgn. Did this new haircut and beard for our one and only @ajaydevgn." Many actors, including Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Maniesh Paul were impressed with Devgn's new look.

In the comments section, Anil and Kartik dropped emojis, appreciating Devgn's new look, while Maniesh dropped fire emojis and wrote, "Wow." Abhishek also dropped a fire emoji for the actor.

During the lockdown, whenever Devgn was spotted there was a slight mystery behind his face mask. Paparazzi often caught sight of a black and silver beard peeping mischievously from his mask. Some people even thought that it was just a lethargic, 'I'm too lazy to shave' exercise. However, now that the same beard has been trimmed and designed to give the actor a sharp and superb look, it's evident what it was meant to lead up to. Buzz is around that for his current film and another acting assignment, deadly Devgn is likely to make slight changes to his facial beard and hair.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', Devgn will also be seen in 'MayDay', 'Maidan', 'Thank God', 'Roar of RRR' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)