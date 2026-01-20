Bollywood Bias Debate: Imtiaz Ali Supports A R Rahman's Clarification

Amidst a swirling controversy, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has expressed steadfast support for renowned composer A R Rahman over comments he made about declining work in Bollywood. Rahman had hinted at a possible link to a communal bias, a suggestion that ignited debate across the entertainment community.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman pointed out that his workload in the Hindi film sector had dropped over the last eight years, citing shifts in the power dynamics and decision-making, away from artists. He implied this could be connected to communal motivations, albeit indirectly.

Ali, known for collaborating with Rahman on several films, firmly disputed any notion of communal bias in the industry. He suggested that Rahman's words were possibly misconstrued, affirming that his experiences did not align with such claims. The debate also saw interventions by political figures and other film personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)