Left Menu

Bollywood Bias Debate: Imtiaz Ali Supports A R Rahman's Clarification

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali supports A R Rahman amidst controversy over the composer's remarks on potential bias in Bollywood. Rahman suggested that power shifts in the industry have affected creative control, leading to a decline in his work. Ali denied experiencing any communal bias, attributing misunderstandings to misconstrued comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:59 IST
Bollywood Bias Debate: Imtiaz Ali Supports A R Rahman's Clarification
Imtiaz Ali
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a swirling controversy, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has expressed steadfast support for renowned composer A R Rahman over comments he made about declining work in Bollywood. Rahman had hinted at a possible link to a communal bias, a suggestion that ignited debate across the entertainment community.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman pointed out that his workload in the Hindi film sector had dropped over the last eight years, citing shifts in the power dynamics and decision-making, away from artists. He implied this could be connected to communal motivations, albeit indirectly.

Ali, known for collaborating with Rahman on several films, firmly disputed any notion of communal bias in the industry. He suggested that Rahman's words were possibly misconstrued, affirming that his experiences did not align with such claims. The debate also saw interventions by political figures and other film personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Justice: Rohini Police Solve Ayyappa Temple Robbery

Swift Justice: Rohini Police Solve Ayyappa Temple Robbery

 India
2
Opposition's Role Crucial in Democracy: Jogaram Patel

Opposition's Role Crucial in Democracy: Jogaram Patel

 India
3
AIBE Rules Change: Relief for Final Year Law Students

AIBE Rules Change: Relief for Final Year Law Students

 India
4
Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026