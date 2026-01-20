Left Menu

Speeding Mercedes Sparks Chaos: Bollywood Entourage Collision in Juhu

A speeding Mercedes car caused a chaotic collision in Mumbai's Juhu, impacting Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's security convoy. The driver has been arrested for rash driving as two individuals are injured. Details await as locals aid in the aftermath and demand proper compensation for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:22 IST
File Photo of actor Akshay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The driver of a speeding Mercedes, now identified and apprehended, has been implicated in a case of rash and negligent driving following a dramatic collision in Juhu, Mumbai, confirmed the Mumbai Police on Monday. This reckless incident involved an auto-rickshaw overturning and slamming into a vehicle within Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's security detail.

The accident left two individuals injured as per police reports. The driver, who goes by the name Radheshyam Rai, faces charges under sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the BNS. Videos circulating online show community members assisting authorities in rescuing an injured man from the wreckage, highlighting the severity of the crash.

Among the injured is the auto-rickshaw driver, whose brother, Mohammed Sameer, expressed grave concern for his condition, describing it as 'serious.' He called for urgent medical attention and compensation for the destruction of the rickshaw. While Akshay Kumar has yet to respond to this incident publicly, more details are anticipated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

