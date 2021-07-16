Left Menu

Eiffel Tower reopens to public after eight-month COVID closure

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:45 IST
Eiffel Tower reopens to public after eight-month COVID closure
Eiffel Tower Image Credit: Flickr
The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two. As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band started playing and people starting filing through the entrance.

Because of lingering concerns about the virus, masks remains compulsory for anyone over 11 years of age, and each elevator car will only carry half the normal number of visitors. From July 21, visitors will need to show a French government "health pass" to demonstrate they are either vaccinated or have had a recent negative test for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

