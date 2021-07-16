Shakira drops new single 'Don't Wait Up'

Columbian superstar Shakira has launched her new single, titled ''Don’t Wait Up''.

Touted as a liberating up-tempo anthem for the summer, the new track comes two days after the pop diva teased it on her social media.

''I'm excited to share my new song 'Don't Wait Up' with everyone -- the day we came up with this in the studio, I knew it would be perfect for summer and those nights where you just want to not think about tomorrow,'' Shakira said in a statement.

The 44-year-old singer also released an official video alongside the track.

''Don't Wait Up'' has been written by Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren.

The song's video, which has been directed by Warren Fu, was shot in Tenerife, Spain.

The video was filmed on the isle of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, a popular tourist destination with stunning natural landscapes. Shakira spent several days at Abama Resort Tenerife in the municipality of Guia de Isora, where she recorded some of the music video’s most memorable images. ''Don't Wait Up'' is her first all-English track since the singer's 2017 recordings ''When a Woman'' and ''What We Said'' ft. MAGIC!, which appeared on her album 'El Dorado'.

