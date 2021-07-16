Left Menu

John Mayer debuts new album 'Sob Rock'

The rest of the track list include -- Last Train Home, Shouldnt Matter but It Does, Why You No Love Me, Wild Blue, Shot in the Dark, Til the Right One Comes and All I Want Is to Be With You.Sob Rock has been produced by Mayer and Don Was. It was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:19 IST
John Mayer debuts new album 'Sob Rock'
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer-songwriter John Mayer on Friday released his eighth studio album 'Sob Rock'.

The new album, which is Mayer's first since 2017's 'The Search for Everything', was released by Columbia Records.

Mayer's 2018 single ''New Light'' is included on the album, along with two singles from 2019 -- ''I Guess I Just Feel Like'' and ''Carry Me Away''. The rest of the track list include -- ''Last Train Home'', ''Shouldn’t Matter but It Does'', ''Why You No Love Me'', ''Wild Blue'', ''Shot in the Dark'', ''Til the Right One Comes'' and ''All I Want Is to Be With You''.

'Sob Rock' has been produced by Mayer and Don Was. It was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles. Mayer's earlier albums were 'Room for Squares' (2001), 'Heavier Things' (2003), 'Continuum' (2006), 'Battle Studies' (2009), 'Born and Raised' (2012), 'Paradise Valley' (2013) and 'The Search for Everything' (2017).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021