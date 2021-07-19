One Punch Man Chapter 150: Pig God uses special ability, Zombieman turns into ashes

The manga lovers are quite excited with the recent release of One Punch Man Chapter 149 and now they are ardently looking forward to Chapter 150. Fans were amazed seeing the arrival of Homeless Emperor and how he attacked Fuhrer Ugly. Read further to know what the manga lovers can have in the upcoming chapter.

Previously, One Punch Man features the continuation of the fight against the monsters sent by the Monster Association. Chapter 149 sees the arrival of Homeless Emperor and how he attacked Fuhrer Ugly. Superalloy Darkshine was devastated after seeing his shininess slowly disappearing. He was shocked seeing the shininess of Golden Sperm, who instantly attacked Darkshine.

One Punch Man's storyline shifts back to Fuhrer Ugly, who is being tailed by Black Sperm. Later, Metal Bat arrives and exterminates all the Black Sperm following Fuhrer Ugly. Genos gives all his efforts to escape while dragging Tatsumaki. Black Sperm are surrounding the two heroes when King arrives, GameNGuides noted.

Here are the storyline possibilities of One Punch Man Chapter 150:

· King and his battle: after wandering off he appears at the fight scene

· Homeless Emperor and Atomic Samurai: The battle continues and Iaian loses his arm

· Fuhrer Ugly's revenge: He is beaten by Garou

· Zombieman actually dies in the webcomic because he turns into ashes

· Pig God uses his 'special' ability: Fubuki also uses his power to heal Tatsumaki

One-Punch Man is a Japanese superhero franchise created by the artist ONE. It tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch but seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing bored by a lack of challenge due to his overwhelming strength.

Fans can read One Punch Man Chapter 150 and the other chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. It is expected to be out in the third week of July. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

