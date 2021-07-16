Boruto Chapter 60 spoilers reveal Kawaki’s training, countdown for final battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga follows the monthly schedule and fans are ardently waiting for Boruto Chapter 60, which is gearing up for its release on July 20, 2021. The manga raw and scans will reveal in two to three days before the release.

Meanwhile, a new promo unveils for upcoming major chapters, which is now setting the table for its next major conflict as Code and the final remnants of Kara are getting themselves together for their next attack on Boruto and Kawaki, and things are getting more intense with each new chapter, reported Comic Book.

Recently, Abdul Zoldyck shares a preview of Boruto Chapter 60 on Twitter. The preview is advertised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Read the post below:

Sorry for the extremely late upload, but here is a small text preview for Boruto Chapter 60 advertised in this weeks WSJ issue! Chapter release date: July 20th Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/Ni4E4I9doW — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) July 9, 2021

Boruto Chapter 59, which was titled 'Knight,' shows Daemon being introduced to Code by his elder brother Ada. Ada asked Code to allow Daemon in the fight against Naruto and the company. Boruto Chapter 60's storyline will continue showing Code and his team will work to execute their plan.

As Code promises to take revenge for Ohtsutsuki Isshiki's death and he doesn't want to spare Naruto, he would allow Daemon into the team. Boruto Chapter 60 will probably showcase Code, Ada, and Daemon going ahead to kill Naruto and others.

The last installment of manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generation was also highlighted on young Code. It shows Kawaki was dreaming a flashback where Code was trying to strangle young Kawaki, asking if he had not chosen the vessel, he would kill him right now. Kawaki answered Code has to strength like a monster. Kawaki realizes that Code is jealous of Kawaki's skills.

Suddenly Kawaki wakes up and finds that Amadao and Sumire are near him. They ask him if he is still having nightmares of Jigen punishing him. He says that this time he has seen Code in his dreams.

Amado reminds Kawaki is missing the point and the latter is still in Ohtsutsuki's vessel, and nothing will change. Kawaki gets furious, asking Amado what he is trying to say. Amado responds that Isshiki's soul may get lifted, but Kawaki can be Isshiki's host and make him the vessel. However, Amado understood that they can still try to embed Karma on Kawaki's body.

According to the above-mentioned Twitter post, Boruto Chapter 60 might follow Boruto, and Kawaki will ultimately decide to move forward for training as a stronger enemy is looming over Boruto and the rest of the members who are struggling for justice. It seems this is the time for the final battle.

The Boruto manga is officially available on VIZ Media and Shueisha's Manga plus. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga.

