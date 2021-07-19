Left Menu

Shakti Kapoor to reprise iconic Crime Master Gogo character for new web project?

Actor Shakti Kapoor, who tickled audiences funny bone with his role of Crime Master Gogo in the 1994 released film 'Andaz Apna Apna', will reportedly play the iconic character in Disney + Hotstar's new project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 21:24 IST
Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shakti Kapoor, who tickled audiences funny bone with his role of Crime Master Gogo in the 1994 released film 'Andaz Apna Apna', will reportedly play the iconic character in Disney + Hotstar's new project. On Monday, the streaming platform posted a video on social media, wherein Shakti Kapoor is seen dressed up as Crime Master Gogo. His daughter Shraddha Kapoor also featured in the clip.

In the video, we can see Shraddha applying nail polish before Crime Master Gogo interrupts her and decamps with her nail paint. When Shraddha addressed her father as 'bapu', the veteran actor corrects her and says, "I am Crime Master Gogo. I am back. Aya hu toh kuch toh loot kar jaunga."

On sharing screen space with her father in the promotional video, Shraddha said: "Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed seeing my father on screen - totally in his element, adding his personal touch to characters that today have a massive cult-like following! Being on set with him is for the books. It's so memorable to share the screen space with my father and I'm really excited to see how this unveils." However, fans are still waiting for the official details about Shakti Kapoor's role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

