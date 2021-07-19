Kajol returns to set for shoot, writes 'feels like a party'

After taking a break during the second wave of Covid-19, Bollywood actor Kajol Devgan is back on the sets for shooting and on Monday shared her first-day picture from the location. The 'My Name Is Khan' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture from her vanity van while getting ready for the shoot.

Revealing her excitement of getting back to work, in the caption, Kajol wrote, "The feel of a set after so long is something else ... it feels like a party!" The post garnered more than a lakh likes from fans. While Kajol's career graph is on a slow pace currently, she ruled the 90s and 2000s era with back-to-back hits. The last film in which Kajol was seen was the Netflix released movie 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy'. The film was released on OTT on January 15, 2021, and got great reviews.

Advertisement

Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee. She made her debut in the film 'Bekhudi'. Her most popular films include 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and several others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)