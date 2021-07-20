Wentworth Season 9 is declared final, no possibility of Season 10

We all know that Wentworth Season 8 was the penultimate season, which means the upcoming Season 9 will mark end to the globally popular Australian TV drama series.

Foxtel's executive director of TV, Brian Walsh said in a conversation with TV Tonight in 2019 that the Wentworth Season 9 would end the series. "Foxtel is proud and delighted to confirm a further 20 episodes of the renewal of this much loved drama is testament to Foxtel's unwavering commitment to Australian story-telling," Brian Walsh said.

Wentworth Season 9 does not have a premiere date slated yet. However, fans are little bit disappointed to learn that Wentworth Season 9 will be the final season and there will be no Season 10 in future.

Here are the possible cast of Wentworth Season 9: Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Katrina Milosevic as Sue "Boomer" Jenkins, Robbie Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, David de Lautour as Greg Miller, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Zoe Terakes as Rebecca 'Reb' Keane, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant, and Kate Box as Lou Kelly.

The producer of Wentworth, Jo Porter told News Corp in September 2020 to "never say never" at some kind of continuation in the future. "It feels like this chapter of the show has finished," she cited.

"This season has had a big spike in audience domestically. We're getting new audiences all the time. There are a few characters who survive. There are possibilities [for continuing] but at the moment we're focusing on this being a beautiful bow to draw a close to this chapter," she added.

