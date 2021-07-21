Left Menu

Nayanthara’s 'Netrikann' to release on Disney+ Hotstar

South actor Nayantharas upcoming feature film Netrikann will make its debut on Disney Hotstar, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.The thriller is directed by Milind Rau, known for movies like romantic-comedy Kadhal 2 Kalyanam and horror-drama The House Next Door.The streamer shared news of Netrikann releasing on its platform on social media.Here is an exciting announcement Nayanthara, referred as lady superstar of South cinema, is famous for films like Aram, Kolamavu Kokila, Sri Rama Rajyam and Imaikkaa Nodigal.

Nayanthara’s 'Netrikann' to release on Disney+ Hotstar
South actor Nayanthara's upcoming feature film ''Netrikann'' will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

The thriller is directed by Milind Rau, known for movies like romantic-comedy ''Kadhal 2 Kalyanam'' and horror-drama ''The House Next Door''.

The streamer shared news of ''Netrikann'' releasing on its platform on social media.

"Here is an exciting announcement! Soon our next #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex Lady superstar Nayanthara #Netrikann #ComingSoon,'' posted Disney+ Hotstar alongside the film's poster.

The streaming service is yet to announce a premiere date for the movie.

In ''Netrikann'', Nayanthara plays a visually challenged woman who unravels a world beyond what meets the eye, in her quest for justice, the official synopsis of the film read.

The film is reportedly an official remake of 2011 South Korean movie ''Blind''.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Picture, ''Netrikann'' was supposed to arrive in theatres last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nayanthara, referred as lady superstar of South cinema, is famous for films like ''Aram'', ''Kolamavu Kokila'', ''Sri Rama Rajyam'' and ''Imaikkaa Nodigal''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

