Left Menu

Nayanthara to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

It is too early to share details regarding Nayantharas role in the film, a source close to the development said.Khan is currently working on Pathan and a call will be taken whether to begin shoot on Atlees film or filmmaker Rajkumar Hiranis movie, the insider added.On Wednesday, Disney Hotstar announced that Nayantharas upcoming Tamil feature film Netrikann will be released on the streaming platform.The actor will next be seen in Rajinikanths action-drama Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a romantic-comedy also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 19:18 IST
Nayanthara to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

South star Nayanthara is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan's next film, to be directed by Atlee.

The 36-year-old actor, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is known for titles like ''Chandramukhi'', ''Ghajini'', ''Sri Rama Rajyam'', and ''Puthiya Niyamam''.

''She is doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan, which is directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role in the film. It is too early to share details regarding Nayanthara's role in the film,'' a source close to the development said.

Khan is currently working on “Pathan” and a call will be taken whether to begin shoot on Atlee's film or filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's movie, the insider added.

On Wednesday, Disney+ Hotstar announced that Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil feature film “Netrikann” will be released on the streaming platform.

The actor will next be seen in Rajinikanth’s action-drama “Annaatthe” and “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, a romantic-comedy also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021