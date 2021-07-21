Nayanthara to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan
South star Nayanthara is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan's next film, to be directed by Atlee.
The 36-year-old actor, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is known for titles like ''Chandramukhi'', ''Ghajini'', ''Sri Rama Rajyam'', and ''Puthiya Niyamam''.
''She is doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan, which is directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role in the film. It is too early to share details regarding Nayanthara's role in the film,'' a source close to the development said.
Khan is currently working on “Pathan” and a call will be taken whether to begin shoot on Atlee's film or filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's movie, the insider added.
On Wednesday, Disney+ Hotstar announced that Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil feature film “Netrikann” will be released on the streaming platform.
The actor will next be seen in Rajinikanth’s action-drama “Annaatthe” and “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, a romantic-comedy also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.
