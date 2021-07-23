Kartik Aaryan to play a pilot in Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', reveals first look poster

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to headline RSVP and Baweja Studios' 'Captain India', which will be directed by ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The upcoming film is inspired by one of India's successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Kartik took to his Instagram account to unveil the first look poster of 'Captain India' which features him in a never-before-seen avatar.

The actor captioned the post, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia @hansalmehta sir @rsvpmovies @bawejastudios #RonnieScrewvala #HarmanBaweja." Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the inspiring action-drama will star Kartik as he steps into the shoes of a pilot who spearheaded the operation and displayed exemplary bravery and courage in the process.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Kartik said, "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country." "I have immense respect for Hansal Sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him," Kartik further said about the filmmaker who is best known for projects like 'Aligarh', 'Shahid' and 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'.

The National-award winning filmmaker Mehta said the film will revisit a moment where a man goes beyond his own pain. He said, "Captain India which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I'm happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik."

Talking about the film, producer Ronnie Screwvala said that 'Captain India' is "not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds." He added, "Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan's fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with 'Captain India'."

Writer and producer, Harman Baweja also spoke about the upcoming project and said, "Captain India is the kind of film that strikes the perfect balance of an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience. This move as a producer was a long time coming and I'm excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan. I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian." 'Captain India' is all set to go on floors early next year. (ANI)

