Left Menu

Michelle Monaghan to star in Netflix show 'Echoes'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:48 IST
Michelle Monaghan to star in Netflix show 'Echoes'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Michelle Monaghan will play a double role in Netflix's upcoming limited series ''Echoes''.

Described as a psychological thriller, the show comes from ''13 Reasons Why'' showrunner Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples and Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy, reported Deadline.

Monaghan will star as identical twins Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret.

''Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing,'' reads the official logline.

Gazy has written and created the show which will be executive produced by Yorkey.

Monaghan recently starred in Netflix’ geo-political thriller ''Messiah'' as well as Hulu’s drama series ''The Path'', alongside Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. PTI RB RB RB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021