Michelle Monaghan to star in Netflix show 'Echoes'

Actor Michelle Monaghan will play a double role in Netflix's upcoming limited series ''Echoes''.
Described as a psychological thriller, the show comes from ''13 Reasons Why'' showrunner Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples and Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy, reported Deadline.
Monaghan will star as identical twins Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret.
''Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing,'' reads the official logline.
Gazy has written and created the show which will be executive produced by Yorkey.
Monaghan recently starred in Netflix’ geo-political thriller ''Messiah'' as well as Hulu’s drama series ''The Path'', alongside Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. PTI RB RB RB
