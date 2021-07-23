Tahira Kashyap Khurrana unveils her latest short film 'Quaranteen Crush'

After the success of 'Toffee' and 'Pinni', author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana unveiled her third short film titled 'Quaranteen Crush' as a part of Netflix's anthology series 'Feels Like Ishq', which released today. Sharing some BTS pictures from the sets of the project, Tahira penned a heartwarming post to express her gratitude to the entire team.

She captioned the post, "My happy place! Dekhna zaroor aaj #feelslikeishq @netflix_in par! Had the most amazing time making #quaranteencrush big thank you to the entire team." Having shot for the short film in just four days in Chandigarh between the first and second lockdown, 'Quaranteen Crush' depicts an innocent love story between two teenagers with the innate quirky zing of Tahira.

Utilising her quarantine to the fullest, Tahira has been working on different things through the lockdown, including her book '12 Commandments of Being A Woman', that released last year, 'Quaranteen Crush' and her upcoming book '7 Sins of Being A Mother'. Currently, Tahira is also gearing up for her upcoming project, for the same the author-filmmaker was seen doing a recce in Chandigarh.

Tahira is known for her candid style of storytelling. Offering insights into her daily life via social media, Tahira often reveal updates of her personal routines in her witty, candid and hilarious manner. Recently, the author had announced her upcoming book 'The 7 Sins of Motherhood' which has piqued everyone's interest.

Before 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother', Tahira has written several other books -- including 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'. (ANI)

