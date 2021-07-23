Has Song Hye-kyo agreed to work with Descendants of the Sun’s director Lee Eung-bok?

Fans of Song Hye-kyo in South Korea and across the planet are always curious to know what their favorite beautiful celebrity is doing in her professional and personal life. The popular South Korean actress is likely to sign up for her next project soon.

According to some latest reports, Song Hye-kyo is negotiating these days for a reunion project with Lee Eung-bok, who was one of the directors of 2016-superhit series Descendants of the Sun. She is reportedly at the last stages of taking up the project officially.

"From my understanding, Song Hye-kyo has verbally agreed to appear in Lee Eung-bok's new drama. The genre of the drama will be a mystery thriller. Through the drama, you will be able to see Lee Eung-bok's top-tier directing skills and Song Hye-kyo's charms," Newsen quoted an industry insider.

The imminent drama of Lee Eung-bok has yet to get a confirmed title. If Song Hye-kyo takes up the role, it will be her second project with Descendants of the Sun director.

On the other hand, fans are excited as they are passionately waiting to see Song Hye-kyo in Now, We Are Breaking Up, an imminent South Korean romantic drama television series directed by Lee Gil-bok. The series is about falling in love and breaking up between men and women.

Now, We Are Breaking Up illustrates the present scenario in the context of fashion industry. Ha Yeong-eun (by Song Hye-kyo) is a beautiful, trendy team leader of the design department of a fashion company called The One. Yoon Jae-gook (Jang Ki-yong) is a rich freelance photographer.

