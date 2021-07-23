Left Menu

Cops record Shilpa Shetty's statement in porn case against husband

After arresting her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, Mumbai Police on Friday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, an official said. Shettys statement was recorded at her house in suburban Juhu in the afternoon, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:50 IST
After arresting her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, Mumbai Police on Friday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, an official said. Shetty's statement was recorded at her house in suburban Juhu in the afternoon, he said. The crime branch of Mumbai Police also conducted a search of the house and seized a laptop, the official added. As Shetty was a director of Viaan Industries, Kundra's firm, the police decided to question her, he said, adding that she had later resigned from the post.

Earlier in the day, a court extended Kundra's police custody till July 27. He was arrested in the case on July 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

