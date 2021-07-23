Bollywood cheers for Indian athletes participating in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Wishes poured in from the Bollywood fraternity as they cheered for the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics during the opening ceremony in the Japanese capital on Friday. Global star Priyanka Chopra seemed to have got emotional while watching Indian boxer Mary Kom and Indian Men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh leading the way as India made its way at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony at the Japan National Stadium.

She took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of pictures from her room where she could be seen watching the parade. Alongside the pictures, she added a heart emoticon and dedicated it to all the athletes. Capturing the parade, she could be heard hooting for the Indian team. "This made me so emotional #Proud," she wrote alongside the video.

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Wishing all the athletes the best for the #TokyoOlympics India sends its largest contingent so far, rooting for each and every one of you. Have a safe and successful Olympics #JaiHind #Cheer4India" alongside a group picture of the Indian athletes posing for the lens at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a compiled video of the Indian contingent arriving at the Tokyo airport. Sharing the video, she wrote, "To the largest-ever Indian contingent, wishing you all lots of luck! #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India."

'Padmaavat' actor Aditi Rao Hydari also tweeted, "Sending my best wishes and support to Team India for the #TokyoOlympicsSparkles stay safe and best of luck We're all cheering for you! #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia." Kunal Kemmu tweeted, "Go team India! Wishing you all the very best for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. May the Indian Flag fly high!#Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Olympics"

The rescheduled 2020 Summer Games officially kick-started on Friday evening with a grand opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo amid the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Archers, shooters, boxers, and hockey squad among others from the Indian contingent will not be attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with the exception of Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh who are flag bearers of the contingent.

50 people attended the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from the Indian side in view of the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital. A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics.

The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)

