Left Menu

Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' to debut in November

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 11:30 IST
Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' to debut in November
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Streamer Amazon Prime Video has announced that its upcoming fantasy series ''The Wheel of Time'' will premiere in November.

Led by Oscar-nominated actor Rosamund Pike, the show is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's bestselling novels, which are set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.

The streamer shared the news during its Comic-Con@Home panel on Friday and also unveiled the show's official poster.

''The Wheel of Time'' will follow Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organization 'Aes Sedal,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Rave Judkins serves as showrunner and has also adapted Jordan's novels for the small screen.

Uta Briesewitz, who has directed the first two episodes, has executive produced the show alongside, Judkins, Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe.

Pike serves as producer with Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. ''The Wheel of Time'' is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The show has already been renewed for a second season, which started production recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021