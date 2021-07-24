Matt Reeves, Damon Lindelof and Oscar Sharp developing 'The Human Conditions' series for HBO Max

Filmmaker Matt Reeves is collaborating with ''The Leftovers'' showrunner Damon Lindelof and rising British director Oscar Sharp to develop a new series for HBO Max.

Titled ''The Human Conditions'', the series is being touted as a ''magical-realist medical drama'', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It follows a young British doctor who must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way.

The show hails from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production banner, Warner Bros Television and Brightstar.

Sharp will write and direct the show. He is best known for 2014 short film ''The Karman Line'', starring Olivia Colman.

He also co-created ''Sunspring'', the world’s first film written entirely by an artificial intelligence.

Sharp will serve as an executive producer alongside Lindelof, Reeves, 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Rafi Crohn, and Brightstar’s Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward. Lindelof and Reeves are both under overall deals with WBTV.

