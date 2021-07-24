Left Menu

Lana Cho sets 'American Seoul' series at Hulu

Writer Lana Cho is set to work on Korean dynasty drama series American Seoul.Cho will write and executive produce the series. The show will also be executive produced by Sebastian Lee and David Kim.Besides American Seoul, Cho is also adapting Maurene Goos young adult novel Somewhere Only We Know as a feature film for streamer Netflix.The movie follows a big pop star and a tabloid photographer who fall in love after a Hong Kong adventure.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:21 IST
Lana Cho sets 'American Seoul' series at Hulu
  • Country:
  • United States

Writer Lana Cho is set to work on Korean dynasty drama series ''American Seoul''.

Cho will write and executive produce the series. She has previously worked as a writer-producer on shows that include ''Greek'', The CW’s ''Arrow'' and ''Four Weddings and a Funeral'' series at Hulu, reported Deadline.

''American Seoul'' follows a young Korean-American adoptee who moves to Seoul for a job opportunity and discovers that she is the heir of a dynastic Korean family. The show will also be executive produced by Sebastian Lee and David Kim.

Besides ''American Seoul'', Cho is also adapting Maurene Goo’s young adult novel ''Somewhere Only We Know'' as a feature film for streamer Netflix.

The movie follows a big pop star and a tabloid photographer who fall in love after a Hong Kong adventure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021