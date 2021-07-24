Lana Cho sets 'American Seoul' series at Hulu

Writer Lana Cho is set to work on Korean dynasty drama series ''American Seoul''.

Cho will write and executive produce the series. She has previously worked as a writer-producer on shows that include ''Greek'', The CW’s ''Arrow'' and ''Four Weddings and a Funeral'' series at Hulu, reported Deadline.

Advertisement

''American Seoul'' follows a young Korean-American adoptee who moves to Seoul for a job opportunity and discovers that she is the heir of a dynastic Korean family. The show will also be executive produced by Sebastian Lee and David Kim.

Besides ''American Seoul'', Cho is also adapting Maurene Goo’s young adult novel ''Somewhere Only We Know'' as a feature film for streamer Netflix.

The movie follows a big pop star and a tabloid photographer who fall in love after a Hong Kong adventure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)