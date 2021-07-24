Left Menu

Special Chhari Mubarak prayers performed at Pahalgam in J&K

PTI | Anantnag | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:59 IST
Special Chhari Mubarak prayers performed at Pahalgam in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Special prayers were held at Pahalgam as the rituals for 'Chhari Mubarak' – the holy mace of Lord Shiva – began in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the traditional commencement of the Amarnath Yatra.

While the annual pilgrimage would be symbolic this year due to COVID-19, all the traditional religious rituals will be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per practice.

Chanting Vedic hymn, 'Bhoomi-Pujan', 'Navgrah-Pujan', 'Chhari-Pujan' and 'Dhawajarohan' ceremonies were performed at Pahalgam on the auspicious occasion of 'Ashad-Purnima' popularly known as 'Guru-Purnima', said its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri in a statement.

Keeping the pandemic norms in view, selected number of Sadhus accompanied Holy Mace from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar to Pahalgam, he said, adding a Havana was also organised as per rituals.

Prayers were also offered at the historic Martand temple, Mattan in Anantnag district in south Kashmir, he said.

Addressing the gathering at Martand, Giri appealed to the devotees to have darshan of 'Chhari-Mubarak' from distance.

Stressing that the threat of virus was not over, he said: “We all need to play the role of responsible citizens.” Giri further thanked the state administration for making arrangements for the event.

The prayers were organised by 'The True Trust', founded by Giri in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021