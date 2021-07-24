Special Chhari Mubarak prayers performed at Pahalgam in J&K

Special prayers were held at Pahalgam as the rituals for 'Chhari Mubarak' – the holy mace of Lord Shiva – began in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the traditional commencement of the Amarnath Yatra.

While the annual pilgrimage would be symbolic this year due to COVID-19, all the traditional religious rituals will be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per practice.

Chanting Vedic hymn, 'Bhoomi-Pujan', 'Navgrah-Pujan', 'Chhari-Pujan' and 'Dhawajarohan' ceremonies were performed at Pahalgam on the auspicious occasion of 'Ashad-Purnima' popularly known as 'Guru-Purnima', said its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri in a statement.

Keeping the pandemic norms in view, selected number of Sadhus accompanied Holy Mace from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar to Pahalgam, he said, adding a Havana was also organised as per rituals.

Prayers were also offered at the historic Martand temple, Mattan in Anantnag district in south Kashmir, he said.

Addressing the gathering at Martand, Giri appealed to the devotees to have darshan of 'Chhari-Mubarak' from distance.

Stressing that the threat of virus was not over, he said: “We all need to play the role of responsible citizens.” Giri further thanked the state administration for making arrangements for the event.

The prayers were organised by 'The True Trust', founded by Giri in 2004.

