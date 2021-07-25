Cory Hardrict to star in 'Die Like a Man'

Actor Cory Hardrict, known for drama series ''The Chi'' and war drama feature ''American Sniper'', will star in the independent thriller ''Die Like a Man''.

The film is said to be the first part of a street trilogy revolving around themes of masculinity, violence, and gentrification in 21st century America, reported Deadline.

Eric Nazarian, known for the 2007 drama ''The Blue Hour'', is writing and directing the film.

In ''Die Like a Man'', Hardrict plays a recently paroled west side gangster who after serving a decade behind bars returns to his old west LA neighborhood, now gentrified and redeveloped.

All his friends are either dead or have moved on. His only anchor is training his best friend's son in the ill-fated codes of masculinity on the street that lead to devastating consequences.

Hardrict is also attached to serve as executive producer on the project.

