Angad Bedi, Mouni Roy's new song 'Baithe Baithe' to release on July 28

Actors Angad Bedi and Mouni Roy will be seen together in an upcoming music video titled 'Baithe Baithe'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-07-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 14:55 IST
Angad Bedi and Mouni Roy's new song poster(Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Angad Bedi and Mouni Roy will be seen together in an upcoming music video titled 'Baithe Baithe'. Taking to Instagram, Angad shared that the new song will be out on July 28. He also unveiled the first poster of the song, wherein he and Mouni are seen dressed up in ethnic attires.

"Do you believe in love at first sight? Baithe Baithe releasing on 28th July 2021," Angad wrote. 'Baithe Baithe' is sung by Stebin Ben, Danish Sabri and Aishwarya Pandit. Meet Bros have composed the love track.

Mouni has also shared the poster of the song on her Instagram handle. With the announcement, congratulatory messages and best wishes have poured in for the actors.

"Congrats beauty," actor Vidya Malwade commented. "Best of luck. Can't wait to hear the song," a fan commented.

On the film front, Mouni will be seen in 'Brahmastra' and 'Bole Chudiya'. The details of Angad's upcoming film and shows projects have not been announced yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

